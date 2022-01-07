Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 139,750 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,107,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

