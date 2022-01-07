Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSII shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.11 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

