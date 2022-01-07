Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 18,251 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,932. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

