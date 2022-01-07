Summit Global Investments Invests $902,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after acquiring an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 156,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

