Summit Global Investments Invests $984,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $152,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN opened at $31.66 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

