Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.14% of HealthStream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,492,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.40.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

