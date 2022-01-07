Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.