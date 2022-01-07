Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,755.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,919.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,782.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

