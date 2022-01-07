Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 38,350 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of LNT opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

