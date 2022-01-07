Summit Global Investments Takes $1.42 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $235.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

