Summit Global Investments Takes Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.