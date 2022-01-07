Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.16% of Radius Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Radius Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 180,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,696,997 shares of company stock worth $12,554,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

