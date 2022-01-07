Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in December

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 11,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 675,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $57.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

