Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a na rating and set a C$42.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital restated a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.79.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$33.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.29. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.66.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

