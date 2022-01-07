Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.91

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 45182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.