SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.25

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 23804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
