SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.25

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 23804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

