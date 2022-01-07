SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $7.09 million and $226,684.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00073956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.73 or 0.07591674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00075310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,771.44 or 1.00044722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007433 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,412,919 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

