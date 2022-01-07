Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $275.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 90.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

Shares of SQ opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. Square has a 52 week low of $138.09 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Square by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

