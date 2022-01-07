Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.32. 14,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.