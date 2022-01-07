SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Down 0.5%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 2,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

