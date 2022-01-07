Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.9% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

