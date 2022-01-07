Swapcoinz Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.04 or 0.07621533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,612.77 or 0.99795055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars.

