Swerve (SWRV) Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1.01 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,237,334 coins and its circulating supply is 16,043,887 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

