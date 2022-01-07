Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Fortis worth $86,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Fortis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.