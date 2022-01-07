Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $85,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 1.99. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

