Swiss National Bank Has $77 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $76,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

