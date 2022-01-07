Swiss National Bank Has $81.77 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Carnival Co. & worth $81,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $21.07 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

