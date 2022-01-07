Swiss National Bank Has $88.95 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $88,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $209.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.40. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.10 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

