Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $92,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after buying an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

