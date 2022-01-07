Swiss National Bank Sells 57,400 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Cerner worth $84,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

