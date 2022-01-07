Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 157.06 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,351,679 shares of company stock valued at $34,417,887. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

