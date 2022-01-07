Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Up 3.9%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.86). Approximately 1,222,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 699,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.75).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.49. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

