Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYBX. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

