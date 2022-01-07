Synovus Financial Corp Buys 153 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

CDNS opened at $173.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

