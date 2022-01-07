Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.07 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

