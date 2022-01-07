Synovus Financial Corp Invests $2.31 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 83.6% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $107.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

