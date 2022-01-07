Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,384 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Myovant Sciences worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 38.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10,794.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174,871 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of MYOV opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.