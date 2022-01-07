Synovus Financial Corp Sells 717 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,322,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,736,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 113,384 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE:AMN opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

