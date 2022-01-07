Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

