Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Tapestry reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,299 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

