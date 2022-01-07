Tapmydata (TAP) Price Tops $0.0604 on Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00310368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016022 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

