Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $231.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.