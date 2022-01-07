Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.13.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.35 on Thursday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

