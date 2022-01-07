Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

