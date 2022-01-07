TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Global Payments worth $106,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $151.26 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

