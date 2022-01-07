TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 560,335 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Restaurant Brands International worth $271,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $124,000.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

