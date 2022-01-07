TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 935,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $101,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

