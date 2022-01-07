TD Asset Management Inc. Has $149.85 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,615 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dollar General worth $149,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,793,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,268,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.89.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.