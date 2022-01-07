TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $116,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

