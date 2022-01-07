TD Securities Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$175.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.14.

WN stock opened at C$145.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.38. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 over the last quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

